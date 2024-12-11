JD(U) women cell protests against Lalu's controversial remark on Nitish

Patna: A day after RJD supremo Lalu Prasad’s controversial remark against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his proposed 'Mahila Samvad Yatra' planned later this month, JD(U)’s women cell took out a protest march in the state capital demanding unconditional apology from the ex-CM.

The protest march, which started from the JD(U) office on the Veerchand Patel road, culminated near the Income Tax crossing.

The workers of the party's women cell shouted slogans and displayed placards, slamming the RJD supremo for his remark against the CM demanding an unconditional apology from Lalu.

It may be recalled that speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Prasad mocked Kumar’s proposed statewide 'Mahila Samvad Yatra', claiming the CM was embarking on the tour to "ogle at women" ('nayan sekne ja rahe hain apna').

"Nayan sekne jaa rahe hain apna" was Prasad's quizzical reply, which used to be a Bihari slang, to berate Kumar when asked about the CM's plans to embark on the 'Mahila Samvad Yatra'.

Prasad's comment triggered sharp reactions from the ruling BJP and JD(U).

The CM is all set to embark on the 'Mahila Samvad Yatra' from December 15 to review the progress of the government's '7 Resolves' programme and feel the pulse of the people through interaction with women with an eye on next year's assembly polls.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Mamta Sharma, JD(U)’s women cell leader, said, "Lalu Ji has insulted women by making such a remark against our chief minister. The NDA government in the state under the leadership of respected Nitish Kumar Ji, has done a lot of work for the overall growth and empowerment of women."

"Lalu Ji, who is the father of seven daughters, has simply insulted women by making ‘nayan sekne ja rahe hain apna’ remark against the CM. We demand an unconditional apology from the RJD supremo over the issue," she said.

Meanwhile, reacting to the CM's proposed yatra, Misa Bharti, RJD’s Lok Sabha MP and daughter of Lalu Prasad, on Wednesday wrote in a post on X, "Dialogue (Samvad) means that two parties sit face to face as equals and exchange ideas. But when an arrogant person only gives a speech and the rest of the people listen silently, out of compulsion, then it is not called a dialogue. It is called ‘sponsored glorification".