JE, architect nabbed taking bribe in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 24 (PTI) Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday arrested a junior engineer and an architect, both posted at HSIIDC, IMT Manesar, in the act of accepting Rs 1.25 lakh in bribe.

A government spokesperson said that it was alleged in a complaint that JE Satyanarayan Bhardwaj and architect Deepak sought Rs 1.25 lakh in bribe to approve a building plan under the Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation.

The operation was conducted in the presence of witnesses, and crucial evidence has been gathered to proceed with the case, the spokesperson said.