Advertisment
National

JE, architect nabbed taking bribe in Gurugram

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Gurugram, Oct 24 (PTI) Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday arrested a junior engineer and an architect, both posted at HSIIDC, IMT Manesar, in the act of accepting Rs 1.25 lakh in bribe.

Advertisment

A government spokesperson said that it was alleged in a complaint that JE Satyanarayan Bhardwaj and architect Deepak sought Rs 1.25 lakh in bribe to approve a building plan under the Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation.

The operation was conducted in the presence of witnesses, and crucial evidence has been gathered to proceed with the case, the spokesperson said. PTI COR VN VN

Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe