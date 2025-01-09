Jeans park to be set up in Ballari, says K'taka Minister MB Patil

Bengaluru: Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil today announced that a jeans park will be established by the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) at Sanjeevarayanakote near Ballari, as he noted that the political uncertainty in Bangladesh has created an opportunity to bolster the jeans industry.

He said that 154 acres of land have already been acquired for the project to fulfill the assurance made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Globally renowned companies are expected to establish their presence in the proposed park, Patil was quoted as saying by his office in a statement.

"The unstable situation in Bangladesh has prompted investors and exporters to explore alternatives, and Ballari has emerged as a favorable destination. We aim to capitalise on this by attracting significant investments in the jeans sector," he said.

Noting that Ballari is home to over 500 jeans manufacturing units, which generate tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs, the minister said, the Industries Department plans to develop the area into an organised export hub with assistance from the Textile Department.

A meeting will soon be held with the Textile Minister to discuss possible incentive options for jeans manufacturing units, he added.

During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi interacted with workers and employers in Ballari's jeans industry. He assured them of setting up a jeans park and subsequently wrote to the Industries Department on August 1, 2023, regarding the implementation of the project.

According to Patil, the current geopolitical situation is conducive to realising this vision.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also announced the initiative in the state budget presented in February 2024, he said, and added that the project aims to elevate the jeans industry in Ballari to global standards by organising it under a structured framework.