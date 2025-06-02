JEE-Advanced results: 4 from Kota coaching centre among top 10

Kota (Raj), Jun 2 (PTI) Four of the top 10 rank holders in the IIT entrance JEE-Advanced were enrolled at a premier coaching institute of Kota.

Students of Allen Career Institute secured All India Ranks 1, 2, 6, and 8 in JEE-Advanced, considered one of the toughest in the country, results of which were announced on Monday.

Rajit Gupta, a native of Kota, bagged AIR-1 as he scored 332 out of 360 marks. He was followed by Saksham Jindal from Hisar in Haryana (AIR-2), Akshat Chourasia (AIR-6), and Devesh P Bhaiya (AIR-8).

As the results were announced, celebrations broke out at the institute's Sammunat Campus in Jawahar Nagar. The toppers and their families were greeted by the institute’s directors. Some of the students lifted Gupta and Jindal on their shoulders.

It was followed by the toppers and their parents interacting with mediapersons, where the students shared their study routines, hobbies and experience in Kota.

They praised the town, known as a coaching hub, for its favourable educational environment while their parents spoke about their children's journey during the preparation period.

In a press release, Allen Career CEO Nitin Kukreja said this is the second consecutive time that the institute has produced an All India Topper.

Speaking to PTI, founding director of Allen Career Institute Rajesh Maheshwari highlighted that Rajit Gupta’s father, Deepak Gupta, was also once a student of the institute.

It is the first time that a local student has topped the exam, he said.

He said, 46 students of the institute are in the top 100 and 29 of them are from Kota. PTI COR RHL