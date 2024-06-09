JEE-Advanced results declared, IIT Delhi zone's Ved Lahoti tops

New Delhi: The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced results were announced Sunday morning, with Ved Lahoti from IIT Delhi zone bagging the top rank by securing 355 out of 360 marks.

According to IIT Madras, which conducted the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced this year, Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel from IIT Bombay zone is the topper among female candidates with 332 marks. Her all India rank is 7.

Four among the top 10 rank-holders are from IIT Madras. The second rank has been bagged by Aditya (Delhi zone) followed by Bhogalpalli Sandesh (Madras zone) at the third position.

Rhythm Kedia (IIT Roorkee zone), Putti Kushal Kumar (IIT Madras), Rajdeep Mishra (IIT Bombay zone), Koduri Tejeswar (IIT Madras zone), Dhruvi Hemant Doshi (IIT Bombay zone) and Alladabona SSDB Sidhvik Suhas (IIT Madras zone), have bagged the subsequent ranks in that order.

The maximum number of candidates have qualified from IIT Madras zone, followed by IIT Delhi Zone and IIT Bombay zone. Among the top 500 candidates, 145 are from IIT Madras zone, followed by 136 from IIT Bombay zone and 122 from IIT Delhi zone.

A total of seven foreign candidates have qualified the exam while 179 Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) have also cleared it.

Explaining the criteria for inclusion in rank list, a senior IIT Madras official said, "The aggregate marks will be calculated as the sum of marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Candidates have to satisfy the subject-wise as well as aggregate qualifying marks to be included in a rank list." A total of 1,80,200 candidates appeared in both papers in IIT-JEE Advanced, of which 48,248 have qualified including 7964 female candidates.

JEE-Main, which is the admission test for engineering colleges across the country, is the qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced. The exam was conducted on May 26.

The Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling will begin from Monday.