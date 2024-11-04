JEE aspirant found dead in rented room in Kota

Kota, Nov 4 (PTI) A 16-year-old JEE aspirant was found dead inside his paying guest accommodation in Talwandi area here, police said on Monday.

The student’s family has denied a post-mortem examination claiming that the boy died of natural causes as he was suffering from intense migraine issues and was being treated for it.

A native of Bihar’s Patna, Arthav Ranjan had been taking coaching for the engineering entrance exam from an institute here for the last one-and-a-half-year, Jawahar Nagar Deputy SP Yogesh Sharma.

He lived with his mother in a PG room in Talwandi area, he said.

According to Ranjan’s mother, the boy studied throughout the night on Saturday and went to bed late Sunday morning after having breakfast and his routine medicines.

When she attempted to wake him up in the afternoon, she found the boy in an unconscious state, the DSP said, adding that the mother also told police that foam was coming out of the boy’s mouth.

The engineering aspirant was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared dead, he said.

DSP Sharma said prima facie it is not a case of suicide. The boy was overweight and suffered from intense migraine. He was also receiving treatment for the same.

The doctors who examined the body at the private hospital claimed that the boy most likely died of a “silent heart attack”.

The body was handed over to the family on Monday morning. The parents have taken it to their native place for last rites, the police said. PTI COR NB NB