JEE aspirant from UP after mini-bus runs over him in Kota

Kota, Feb 3 (PTI) A 17-year-old JEE aspirant from Uttar Pradesh was killed after a mini-bus ran over him on Mala Road here, with the police arresting the accused driver, officials said on Monday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Ramkishan Godara said, Archit Yadav, a Class 12 student from Meerut district, had been preparing for JEE in Kota since 2020. He was staying at his relative’s house in Mahatma Gandhi Colony.

The accident occurred in Bhemganj Mandi area on Sunday evening when Archit, accompanied by his father, who is a retired army personnel, was out shopping on a motorcycle, the officer said.

While he was standing next to the parked bike as his father went to a nearby public toilet, a mini-bus hit the vehicle and ran over him before fleeing from the spot, the SHO said.

His father took him to MBS Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem on Monday. A case has been registered under relevant sections against the bus driver, who has been arrested, the SHO added.

Further investigation is underway, police said. PTI COR OZ OZ