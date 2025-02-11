JEE Main 2025 session 1 result announced, 14 candidates score 100 percentile

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Session 1 result on Tuesday.
This year, 14 students have scored 100 percentile, of which 5 are from Rajasthan.
List of 14 JEE Main 2025 toppers
- Ayush Singhal – Rajasthan
- Kushagra Gupta – Karnataka
- Daksh – Delhi (NCT)
- Harsh Jha – Delhi (NCT)
- Rait Gupta – Rajasthan
- Shreyas Lohiya – Uttar Pradesh
- Saksham Jindal – Rajasthan
- Saurav – Uttar Pradesh
- Vishad Jain – Maharashtra
- Arnav Singh – Rajasthan
- Shiven Vikas Toshniwal – Gujarat
- Sai Manogna Guthikonda – Andhra Pradesh
- S.M. Prakash Behera – Rajasthan
- Bani Brata Majee – Telangana
JEE Mains 2025 Session 1 Result 2025: How to Check
- Go to the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in
- On homepage, look for latest news tab
- Click on JEE Main session 1 result scores link
- Enter registrtaion number and password/date of birth to log in
- Result will open up on screen
- Go through the same and download it
NTA conducted the JEE Main exam between January 22 and 30 in two sessions two shifts — first from 9 am to noon and the second shift between 3 pm and 6 pm.
The JEE Main 2025 session 1 exams witnessed a massive registration of 13.78 lakh applicants, with around 12.5 lakh candidates appearing for the exam across 584 centres in 284 Indian cities and 15 foreign cities.
JEE Main is a national-level entrance examination held twice a year. Those who clear this test can apply for admission to undergraduate courses offered by the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and many other government and private technical education institutions.
JEE Main also serves as the screening test for the IIT JEE Advanced. The top 2.5 lakh candidates from different categories to clear the JEE Main exam can appear for JEE Advanced.
The second session of JEE Mains is scheduled for April 2025 and the online registration process is underway at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Those who are not satisfied with their score in the JEE Mains 2025 session 1 result can apply for the JEE Main April session.