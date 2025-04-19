JEE (Main) results announced, 24 candidates score perfect 100; check cut-offs here

New Delhi: Twenty-four candidates scored a perfect 100 in the engineering entrance JEE (Main), the results of which were announced by the National Testing Agency on Saturday.
Rajasthan had the highest number of candidates with a perfect score. One woman student is among the top scorers.
The results of 110 candidates found using unfair means, including forged documents, were withheld.
More than 9.92 lakh candidates had appeared for the second edition of the crucial exam.
According to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials, NTA scores are not the same as the percentage of marks obtained but normalised scores.
NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session, a senior official explained.
The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees, the official added.
Based on the results of JEE (Main) Paper 1 and Paper 2, the candidates will be shortlisted to appear for JEE (Advanced), which is a one-stop exam for admission to the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).
Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their scores on the official website — jeemain.nta.ac.in. To access their results, students must log in using their application number and date of birth.
Highlights of JEE Main 2025 Session 2 results:
- Total candidates appeared: Over 11 lakh
- Students scoring 100 percentile: 24
- Top-performing states: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra
- Gender distribution among toppers: 21 male, 3 female students
The examination was conducted in multiple shifts across various centers nationwide from April 1 to April 15, 2025. Following a meticulous normalization process, percentiles were calculated, ensuring fairness across different sessions.
JEE Main 2025 cut-offs for JEE Advanced eligibility:
The NTA has also released the qualifying cut-offs for candidates aiming to appear for JEE Advanced 2025:
- General category: 90.7789 percentile
- EWS: 78.2173 percentile
- OBC-NCL: 75.5632 percentile
- SC: 55.3678 percentile
- ST: 44.8916 percentile
- PwD: 0.0012 percentile
Students meeting or exceeding these thresholds will be eligible to register for JEE Advanced 2025, the gateway to prestigious institutions like the IITs.
What’s Next?
The registration process for JEE Advanced 2025 is set to begin on April 27, 2025, with the exam scheduled for May 26, 2025. Candidates are advised to visit the official JEE Advanced website regularly for updates.
In addition to the cut-offs, NTA has announced that individual scorecards reflecting the NTA scores, overall percentile, and All India Ranks (AIR) will soon be made available for download.
How to Check Your JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Result:
- Visit jeemain.nta.ac.in
- Click on the "JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Result" link.
- Enter your application number and date of birth.
- View and download your scorecard.