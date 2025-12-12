'Jeevika Didis' playing major role in overall development of Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar

Nawada (Bihar), Dec 12 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday praised the efforts of ‘Jeevika Didis’ saying their "hard work is playing a major role in the overall development of the state".

'Jeevika Didis' are women associated with self-help groups under the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project.

The CM, during a visit to Haridih panchayat in Rajauli block of Nawada district, interacted with students and 'Jeevika Didis', and distributed cheques to beneficiaries of various government schemes.

According to a statement by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "Interacting with 'Jeevika Didis', the CM praised their work and said it is because of their efforts the economic condition of people living in rural areas is improving rapidly. Your hard work is playing a major role in the overall development of the state".

The CM added that the government is providing all possible assistance to 'Jeevika Didis' so that every household can progress.

"Earlier, women had to depend on their families for money, which used to cause stress at home. But now, due to various government schemes, people, especially Jeevika Didis, are earning and contributing to their households," he said.

Launched in 2006, the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project, popularly known as ‘Jeevika’, aimed to reach 4,000 villages across 42 blocks in Gaya, Khagaria, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Nalanda, and Purnia districts, benefiting 5.9 lakh households.

The main objective was to enhance the social and economic empowerment of the rural poor in Bihar. Now, Jeevika Didis have spread across the state and through their initiatives with the help of the state government, lakhs of women are gaining financial literacy, starting enterprises, and transforming their communities in the state.

Kumar also interacted with schoolgirls undergoing self-defence training.

"Study with full dedication. You all are the future of India. Whatever support you need, the government will provide," he said.

The CM inspected the ‘Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal’ scheme, ensuring supply of safe drinking water to every household.

"Earlier, people had to fetch water from far-away wells or hand-pumps. Due to safe drinking water supply, water-borne diseases have reduced substantially," the CMO statement said.

Later, the CM inspected the health sub-centre-cum health and wellness centre in Haridih and enquired about the availability of facilities, medicines, equipment, and ambulance services.

He also inspected the floating solar power plant being set up by Tata Power Renewable Energy and the modern fish farming model that produces 182 per cent higher yield there.

The CM also visited the proposed industrial area in Rajauli, spread over 220 acres, where officials highlighted its suitability for industrial development.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, local MLAs Vibha Devi, Vimal Rajvanshi, and Vinita Mehta, along with senior state government officials, accompanied the CM during the visit. PTI PKD MNB