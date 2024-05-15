JeI J-K will take part in assembly polls if Centre lifts ban on outfit, says its former chief

Srinagar, May 15 (PTI) Former chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Qadir Wani Wednesday said his organisation will participate in assembly elections if the Centre revokes the ban imposed on it in 2019.

"We are holding talks with the Centre. We want to get our ban removed and we want to play our role in society. If the ban is removed, we may take part in the elections," Wani told reporters in Pulwama, 32 kilometres from here.

Wani, who cast his vote during polling for the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency on Monday, said his organisation believes in democratic process and has taken part in the elections in the past well.

"We will take part (in the assembly elections) because we have faith in the democratic process. We will have to take part as we used to do earlier as well," Wani added.

The organisation has not taken part in any elections since 1987.