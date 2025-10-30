Jewar MLA assures farmers of just compensation for airport land after meet with Adityanath

Noida/Lucknow, Oct 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured that the state government will take steps to ensure that farmers affected by the Noida International Airport project get just compensation, BJP's Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh said Thursday.

His statement came after Singh met the chief minister late Wednesday night in Lucknow and later held discussions with Industrial and Infrastructure Commissioner Deepak Kumar on Thursday regarding farmers' concerns over land acquisition under the Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway industrial development authorities.

"The Chief Minister has taken a positive view of the matter and directed officials to prepare an action plan to ensure that farmers receive due compensation and rehabilitation benefits at the earliest," the Jewar MLA said in a statement.

Raising the issue of unchanged circle rates in Gautam Buddh Nagar district for several years, Singh said that farmers have been deprived of fair compensation despite rising land prices across the NCR region.

He also demanded that the facilities and entitlements mentioned under the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) scheme for the first phase of the airport project be implemented immediately.

In addition, he said he urged the government to get the farmers whose land is being acquired in the second, third, and final phases all the benefits mandated under the 2013 Land Acquisition Act.

"The Noida International Airport is not just an infrastructure project but a transformative step for Uttar Pradesh's economy. Farmers have made the greatest sacrifice by giving their land, and ensuring their welfare is our foremost duty," Dhirendra Singh said.

In his meeting with Commissioner Deepak Kumar, the MLA also sought amendments to the 2016 government order governing land purchase through mutual consent, so that families affected by acquisition can also be brought under its benefit.

"The Uttar Pradesh government is farmer-friendly and will ensure that industrial development goes hand in hand with the welfare of farmers," he said, all the same.

"No farmer will be neglected. Every contributor to the state's progress must receive the benefits of development," the lawmaker added.

The greenfield airport is coming up in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district of western Uttar Pradesh. The first phase of the airport is expected to be inaugurated soon, though no date has been announced.

In its entirety, the full airport will stretch over an area of 5,000 hectares, necessitating the rehabilitation and resettlement of thousands of local families in Jewar. PTI KIS VN VN