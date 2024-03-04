Jewar MLA urges Uttar Pradesh CM for financial aid to farmers hit by rain, hailstorm

Noida: BJP's Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh has urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for financial assistance to farmers whose crops were hit by rain and hailstorms.

In his letter to the chief minister on Saturday, the MLA said there has been continuous rain and hailstorms in Gautam Buddh Nagar district as well as in other parts of western Uttar Pradesh for the last two days.

"There has been a lot of damage to crops of farmers and there is a possibility of this loss increasing continuously, due to which farmers are very worried," Singh wrote.

"Therefore, I would like that a survey be done to assess the damage caused to farmers' crops due to rain and hailstorm, and orders issued to the officials concerned to provide appropriate financial assistance to farmers," he requested Adityanath.

Rain, storms and hailstorms on Saturday and Sunday have damaged crops in more than a dozen districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Wheat, mustard, pea and gram are among the crops that have been damaged.