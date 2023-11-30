Jewel heist: Woman held, 3 kg gold recovered, hunt on to nab her husband

Coimbatore (TN), Nov 30 (PTI) Police arrested a woman in connection with a heist at a popular jewellery showroom here and recovered 3 kg gold ornaments from her, a senior police official said on Thursday.

Five special police teams have been formed to trace and nab her husband, the prime suspect in the robbery at the jewellery store on 100 Feet Road, Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan said.

The police narrowed down on the suspects by scanning footage obtained from 350 CCTVs, as well as based on other evidence, and arrested Narmada, who had connived with her husband Vijayakumar, he said.

"Vijayakumar is absconding. Five special teams have been formed to trace and nab him. He will be arrested soon," Balakrishnan told reporters here.

Vijayakumar has three robbery cases pending against him in Dharmapuri and Coimbatore while no case has been registered so far against his wife.

"The modus operandi reveals that the key suspect had knowledge of the building housing the Jos Alukkas Jewellery shop and he had entered the showroom through an opening at the elevation (exterior portion) being renovated," the Commissioner said.

Once inside the shop, he randomly picked up ornaments after finding hardly any cash in the chest. As per the complaint registered against him, Vijayakumar had burgled about 4 kg of gold ornaments.

On the woman's role, the senior police official said she had assisted her husband in planning and executing the heist. PTI JSP ANE