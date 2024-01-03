Jeweller booked for cheating Thane gold merchant of Rs 71.18 lakh

Thane, Jan 3 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a jeweller from Rajkot in Gujarat for allegedly cheating a gold merchant in Maharashtra's Thane city of Rs 71.18 lakh, an official said.

The victim had a long association with the accused who supplied gold to him in the past on payment basis.

On July 2, 2023, the victim provided jewellery worth Rs 71,18,491 as per the request of the accused, but the latter did not make payment for it, the official from Wagle Estate police station said.

When asked for the payment, the accused gave evasive replies, following which the victim filed a complaint with the Wagle Estate police.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case on Monday against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code sections including 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust), he added. PTI COR GK