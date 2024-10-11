Jeweller held in Palghar for cheating customers

Palghar, Oct 11 (PTI) A jeweller on the run for more than a year after allegedly duping several customers in Maharashtra's Palghar district was held from Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Friday.

Two jewellers, identified as Kanaram Dalaram Chowdhari and Hotesh Shantilal Dholakia from Rajasthan and Gujarat, respectively, had fled after cheating customers of Rs 1.38 crore between January 2022 and May 2023, Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said.

"Dholakia was arrested in 2023 but Chowdhari was absconding. On a tip off, Chowdhari was held from Indore in Madhya Pradesh. We have recovered Rs 17.71 lakh from him. Further probe is underway," he said. PTI COR BNM