Jeweller, his two sons nabbed in Hyderabad for swindling over 5 kg gold from Amritsar trader

Hoshiarpur, Aug 28 (PTI) Police here have arrested a man and his two sons from Hyderabad for allegedly swindling more than 5 kg gold ornaments worth over Rs 3 crore from a trader, officials said on Wednesday.

Gold ornaments weighing 2.31 kg and 36.60 carats of diamond have been recovered from the accused, they added.

Mukerian Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Lalit Kumar said Rajiv Verma, the owner of a jewellery shop in Mukerian town, along with his sons Rohan Verma and Sayam Verma, had last month invited Kapil Chohan of Amritsar to bring gold ornaments to their shop to show to some potential customers.

After gaining Chohan's trust, the accused allegedly kept with them more than 5 kg of gold ornaments under the pretext of showing them to customers who come later, the DSP said.

However, they neither returned the ornaments nor paid Chohan the money for the gold, which amounted to over Rs 3.27 crore, and disappeared, the officer said.

Based on the victim's complaint, an FIR under relevant provisions of the law was registered against the accused at the Mukerian police station on July 27.

The police used technical surveillance and technology to track down the accused and arrested Rajiv and his sons from Hyderabad on August 24, the DSP said.

After obtaining a 5-day police remand, the police recovered 2.310 kilograms of gold ornaments from the accused. Further interrogation is being conducted to recover the remaining gold ornaments, the officer added.