Jeweller, his wife and daughter found dead at home in Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar

Thane, May 15 (PTI) A jeweller, his wife and their daughter were found dead at their residence in Ulhasnagar town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, police said.

The police suspect that the jeweller, identified as Pawan Pohuja, allegedly strangled his wife and daughter before hanging himself to death possibly as a result of financial distress.

"The police received information around 11.45 am, following which a team rushed to their house - Harsh Cottage - located in Ulhasnagar Camp 1 area, and found the bodies of the jeweller, his wife Neha and their daughter Roshni," the station house officer of the Ulhasnagar police station said.

The bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said.

While Pohuja was found hanging from the ceiling of the house, the bodies of the mother-daughter duo were found on the floor. It is suspected that he killed his wife and daughter by strangulating them before committing suicide last night, he added.

As per the information provided by the neighbours of the deceased, the Pohuja family was under pressure for financial reasons as the jeweller was cheated by some people. The couple had also lost their 12-year-old son due to a heart ailment around six months back, the police officer said.

Talking to media persons, the victims' neighbours and friends said Pohuja would frequently discuss his problems with them and talk about ending his life.

"According to one of his friends, Pohuja has recorded a video in which he mentioned the reason for his extreme act and the people who cheated and harassed him. The police have seized the recorded message and it is being examined," the officer said.

Further details are awaited. PTI COR NP