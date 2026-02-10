Jeweller killed, 2 workers injured in attack on shop in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Feb 10 (PTI) A jeweller was killed, and two workers were injured in an attack at his shop in Rajasthan’s Merta City, police said on Tuesday.

Officials said that two suspects, who are likely to be residents of West Bengal, have been identified.

The incident occurred on Monday night, when Pankaj Soni was at the jewellery shop, and attackers stabbed him to death with a knife.

According to police, two artisans from West Bengal were also injured in the attack. Both were taken to a higher medical centre. Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramkaran Malinda said that based on the CCTV footage from the shop, two suspects have been identified.

The two attackers are believed to be residents of West Bengal, the officer said.

He said separate teams have been formed to arrest them, and a photograph of one of the accused has been circulated to seek help from the public.

Meanwhile, Soni’s family and members of the Swarnkar community protested on Tuesday, demanding early arrests of the accused and a compensation package.

Nagaur Member of Parliament Hanuman Beniwal expressed grief over the incident and urged Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to ensure strict action against the accused. PTI AG OZ OZ