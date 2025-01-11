Jeweller robbed at gunpoint in Palghar, valuables worth Rs 45 lakh stolen

Palghar, Jan 11 (PTI) A 60-year-old jeweller was allegedly attacked and robbed at gunpoint by two unidentified men who decamped with valuables worth Rs 45 lakh in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Agarwal locality of Vasai town around 9 pm on Friday, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Poornima Srhingi Chowgule said two men arrived at the jewellery shop during closing hours.

She said one of the accused was wearing a mask, while the other man had a helmet on his head.

The official said the jeweller was preparing to close the shop when the duo entered, pointing a revolver at him. They pushed him into the large safe in the shop, pulled out trays of jewellery kept inside and fled after hitting him on the head with a revolver.

She said the accused escaped with 600 gm of gold worth Rs 45 lakh.

The jeweller sustained injuries in the attack and is hospitalised, the official said.

The CCTV footage of the attack has surfaced on social media.

An official from Manickpur police station said a case was registered against the accused under section 309(3) (robbery) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

The DCP said all six police stations in the region have been activated to apprehend the accused. PTI COR ARU