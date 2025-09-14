Jeweller robbed of ornaments worth lakhs in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 14 (PTI) Three armed men on Sunday robbed a jeweller of gold and silver ornaments, mobile and cash in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, police said.

The incident took place on Budhana–Habibpur road when Nem Chand was on his way to his store on a motorcycle, they said.

According to a complaint lodged by Nem Chand, three unidentified accused intercepted him and robbed him of jewellery and Rs 4,000 cash at gunpoint.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Indu Sidharth told reporters that police rushed to the spot on receiving information and launched a search operation to nab the robbers. PTI COR ABN NB