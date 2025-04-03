Jeweller robbed of ornaments worth Rs 40 lakh at gunpoint in Nagpur; accused fire in air

Nagpur, Apr 3 (PTI) A jeweller was robbed of gold ornaments worth Rs 40 lakh at gunpoint in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, a police official said on Thursday.

The four accused also fired shots and assaulted the victim and his nephew during the incident, which took place at 8pm on Wednesday at Pipla Dak Bungalow area in Khaparkheda police station limits, the official said.

"Ravi Musale and his nephew were in the process of locking the shop amid rains when the incident happened. After placing the ornaments in their car, Musale and his nephew were about to leave when the accused barged into the vehicle. They punched Musale and hit his nephew on the head with a gun. They also fired some shots in the air while fleeing with ornaments worth Rs 40 lakh," he said.

"They sped towards Nagpur city using an overbridge, from which they fired again. A team of Khaparkheda police and Crime Branch under Superintendent of Police Harssh Poddar inspected the spot. CCTV footage is being analysed to nab the accused," the official added. PTI COR BNM