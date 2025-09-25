Jeweller shoots self in Ghaziabad; 4 booked based on suicide note

Ghaziabad (UP), Sep 25 (PTI) A 32-year-old jeweller allegedly shot himself with a licensed pistol in the parking area of his apartment complex in Raj Nagar Extension, police said on Thursday.

Jitendra Kumar was found dead inside his car with a gunshot wound to his chest at the parking lot of his apartment in the Officer City-2 residential complex on Wednesday afternoon, they said.

ACP Upasna Pandey said a suicide note was found from the victim's pocket based on which police lodged an FIR against four individuals mentioned in it -- Anno Verma, Akshay Verma, Reeta Verma, and one unidentified person.

The victim's brother, Amit, alleged that the four men were responsible for his brother taking the extreme step as they were did not return some ornaments and money they reportedly took from him despite repeated requests.

Hearing the gunshot, neighbours and security guards rushed to the scene and took Kumar to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors.

Police have seized the pistol and collected forensic samples, including fingerprints and bloodstains, from the car. CCTV camera footage from the adjoining apartments are being scanned to aid the probe, the ACP said. PTI COR CDN SMV ARI