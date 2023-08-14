Jeweller shot at for refusing ransom payment in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

Jaipur, Aug 13 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was shot at allegedly by two motorcycle-borne assailants at his jewellery shop in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district after he declined to pay Rs 30 lakh in ransom, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the Sahad village. The victim, identified as Rahul Soni, first refused the demand for ransom over a phone call, they said.

The accused then reached his shop and demanded the money. When Soni refused again, the accused opened fire at him, the police said.

"The victim suffered a bullet injury in his jaw. He has been referred to Jaipur for treatment," Deputy Superintendent of Police Gopal Singh said.

CCTV footage is being captured to trace the accused, he said. PTI AG SZM