Jeweller, son commit suicide in Nashik

Nashik, Jan 14 (PTI) A jeweller and his son allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Maharashtra's Nashik city, police said on Tuesday.

While the exact reason behind the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, indebtedness may have led to the incident, which took place on Monday, they said.

A note written by the jeweller was found in his house and it was being examined, the police said without giving details.

The deceased have been identified as Prashant Atmaramsheth Gurav (49) and Abhishek Prashant Gurav (28), who lived in Ramrajya Sankul Apartment near Panchavati and ran the jewellery shop, 'AS Gurav and Sons', located at Saraf Bazar in the city, according to the police.

Prashant Gurav was found dead at home, while Abhishek was taken a private hospital by his brother where doctors declared him dead, an official from Panchavati police station said.

As per preliminary reports, the jeweller consumed poison in the early hours of Monday, the official said.

The post-mortem report confirmed that the father-son duo consumed poison and ended their lives, he said.

The police were examining the mobile phones and social media accounts of the deceased, the official said.

The jeweller's wife was on a visit to Karnataka at the time of the incident, as per the police. PTI COR GK