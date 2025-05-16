Jewellers' body urges suspension of business with Turkiye, Azerbaijan; educational institutes cancel MoUs

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) urged the industry on Friday to suspend all business transactions with Turkiye and Azerbaijan in a show of support for Operation Sindoor, while reputed educational institutions, such as the IIT-Roorkee, cancelled MoUs signed with the universities of the two countries.

Several trade bodies have given a call to boycott Turkish products, whereas Indian universities, including the JNU and Jamia Millia Islamia, have suspended their agreements with the two countries.

The developments come against the backdrop of Turkiye backing Pakistan and its condemnation of India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor. Pakistan also used Turkish drones on a large scale during the military conflict with India.

Azerbaijan had also actively supported Pakistan in the conflict.

The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) announced that it has discontinued the ground-handling services of Turkish company Celebi Airport Services India Private Limited, in compliance with the recent directives of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) with regard to national security.

In a statement, the CIAL said the services of the Turkish company were formally discontinued from Thursday.

Aviation watchdog BCAS on Thursday revoked the security clearance for Celebi Airport Services India Private Limited in the "interest of national security".

Operating in the Indian aviation sector for more than 15 years and employing over 10,000 people, Celebi offers its services at nine airports in the country -- Mumbai, Delhi, Cochin, Kannur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Goa, Ahmedabad and Chennai.

Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee said it has formally cancelled an MoU it had signed with Turkiye's Inonu University.

The MoU provided a framework for potential academic and research collaborations, including student and faculty exchanges, a statement from the IIT-Roorkee said.

"IIT-Roorkee stands firmly in support of national policy and strategic interests. As a leading institution, we are committed to ensuring that our global partnerships reflect the values, priorities, and security considerations of our country. Our focus remains on building meaningful and responsible academic collaborations that contribute to India's growth and global standing," Director Kamal Kishore Pant said.

Punjab's Lovely Professional University (LPU), Hyderbabad-based Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) and Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU) in Kanpur have also announced the termination of their memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with educational institutions of Turkiye and Azerbaijan.

Jalandhar-based LPU became the first private university to terminate its associations with institutions in the two countries.

"When our brave armed forces are risking their lives -- whether in covert operations, air defence, or patrolling our borders -- we, as an institution, cannot remain indifferent. LPU's mission has always been aligned with the growth and integrity of India, and we will never associate with any institution that undermines India's sovereignty," the university's founder-chancellor and Rajya Sabha member Ashok Kumar Mittal said.

The MANUU, a central university, has announced the cancellation of its academic MoU with the Yunus Emre Institute in Turkiye for a diploma course with immediate effect.

The university said it signed the MoU with the Turkish institute in 2020 for five years under which a diploma in Turkish language was started at the School of languages, linguistics and Indology in the MANUU.

A visiting professor who was appointed for the course has already returned to his country, the university informed.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), both based in Delhi have also suspended their agreements with the two countries.

Meanwhile, in a statement posted on social media, the Azad United Students' Federation (AUSF) said it strongly condemns the decisions of the MANUU, JMI and JNU to cancel or suspend their academic MoUs with institutions in the Republic of Turkiye.

India has never closed its doors to intellectual engagement, even in times of political strife. Using allegations of terrorism or political disagreements as a pretext to curb academic cooperation undermines the very spirit of higher education and international understanding, the AUSF read.

In a statement, GJC chairman Rajesh Rokde said, "The Indian gem and jewellery sector stands united in support of the nation. It is imperative that our industry sets a strong example by prioritising the country over commerce. We call upon every jeweller, manufacturer, trader, and wholesaler to stop all transactions with Turkiye and Azerbaijan." He said this collective action reflects the industry's unwavering commitment to national interests and solidarity with Operation Sindoor.

"By halting trade, we send a clear message of unity and resolve, reinforcing our industry's role as a pillar of national pride. Let us unite as an industry to uphold these values, showcasing our resilience and loyalty to India's honour and security," he added.

Jewellers in Lucknow have decided to boycott the purchase, sale and display of Turkish-design jewellery and other jewellery items imported from Turkiye.

"On Akshay Tritiya, which was celebrated recently, the maximum demand was for Turkish jewellery. Now, after Turkiye's active support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, we have decided not to import any more Turkish jewellery items. A decision in this regard was taken on Wednesday," Aadish Jain, vice-president of the Chowk Sarafa Association, Lucknow, told PTI.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has also decided to boycott all trade and commercial engagements with Turkiye and Azerbaijan.

Turkish apples are off the shelves in Alwar's fruit markets as traders in Rajasthan joined the chorus to boycott products from Turkiye.

Earlier, marble traders in Ajmer had refused to import stones from Turkiye.

"More than 15 tonnes of Turkish apples arrive in Rajasthan every day between March and June," said Saurabh Kalra, general secretary of the Fruit Mandi Union.

"Due to Turkiye's stand against India, we have decided to stop selling them. This is not just a market decision, it's a message," he added.

Posters calling for a "Boycott of Turkish apples" will be put up at shops starting Friday. An awareness drive will also be launched to ensure that no Turkish apples are sold in the market. "If any trader is found selling them, it will be treated as an act against national interest," Kalra added.

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) held a protest against Turkiye over its "military support" to Pakistan and called for a boycott of Turkish products, cultural exports and travel to the country as a mark of solidarity with Indian soldiers and in national interest.

The protest was held near the Embassy of Turkiye in Delhi, with SJM activists raising slogans against that country and appealing to Indians to "boycott everything Turkish".

Similar protests were held at other places across the country as well. PTI TEAM RC