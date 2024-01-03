Jewellery, cash theft reported days after threatening posters surface in UP village

Basti (UP) Jan 2 (PTI) Days after posters by a purported group of robbers threatened to carry out robbery in select houses in a village here, a woman alleged that 8-10 men looted jewellery and cash from her house, police said on Tuesday.

According to Nirmala Devi, a resident of Odwara Ragadpurwa village, the men knocked on her door late Sunday night, entered the house and took her jewellery and Rs 20,000 in cash, they said.

Later police were informed about the matter and the woman's son Lalit Mohan filed a complaint about the incident at Munderwa police station.

Police have registered a case under sections 457 (trespass at night) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code on Monday, said Basti Superintendent of Police (SP) Gopal Krishna Chaudhary.

"The police circle officer (CO) and the special investigation team visited the spot and efforts are on to verify the incident as there are some discrepancies in the victim’s allegations," the SP said.

According to locals, posters were found at two places in Vishunpurwa village of Rudhauli police station area on December 21, which said that some select houses will be looted within ten days.

Similar posters were found in Kodri village of Walterganj police station area on December 23 and in Chhapia Lutawan village of Munderwa police station area on December 27.

The posters triggered panic among the villagers, and village security committees and residents started keeping a watch.

Police had also held a meeting with village heads and the Superintendent of Police and Assistant Superintendent of Police reached the villages on December 30 and advised people to remain alert.

On December 31, on the complaint of a village head, a case was also registered against unknown people in Rudhauli, Walterganj and Munderwa police stations under Section 505 (statement to create public nuisance) of the IPC, police said. PTI COR SAB SKY SKY