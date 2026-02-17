Jewellery missing from bank locker in Delhi's Kirti Nagar, police lodge case

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Gold jewellery was allegedly found missing from a bank locker at a Punjab National Bank branch in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar area, following which a case has been registered and a probe initiated, police said.

According to a Delhi Police statement, the complainant, along with her mother-in-law who is the joint holder of the locker, visited the PNB branch located in Tagore Market in Kirti Nagar on Tuesday to operate the locker.

"The locker was opened as per standard operating procedure in the presence of bank officials. However, the complainant alleged that the jewellery kept inside was missing. She subsequently informed the bank authorities and approached the police, claiming that gold ornaments had been stolen from the locker," read the statement.

A response on the matter could not be obtained immediately from the bank.

As per the RBI guidelines, opening a locker requires a dual-key system (customer key and bank master key) to operate.

Police said there were no visible signs of forced entry or tampering with the locker. A crime team was called to the spot and an inspection was carried out.

"It is pertinent to mention that during inspection of the locker inventory, no other locker was found broken or tampered with," it read.

Following rumours about the alleged theft, several locker holders reached the branch to verify their valuables. However, so far, no other complaint has been received from any other customer regarding missing articles, police added. Bank records indicate that the complainant's locker was last operated earlier as well.

"A case is being registered and further legal action is underway. Police said they are examining CCTV footage and bank records as part of the investigation. Further investigation is in progress," read the statement. PTI BM BM SKY SKY