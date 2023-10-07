Jewellery shop burglary: Delhi court sends main accused to 7-day judicial custody

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) A court here on Saturday sent Lokesh Srivas, the main accused in the Bhogal jewellery shop burglary, to seven days of judicial custody.

Advertisment

Srivas, who was earlier brought to the national capital from Chhattisgarh on a transit remand on Wednesday, was sent to two days of police custody the next day.

On Saturday, police did not seek an extension of the accused's custodial interrogation.

The accused was produced before duty metropolitan magistrate Twinkle Chawla, who sent him to jail for seven days.

Advertisment

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police secured a 72-hour transit remand of Srivas from a Chhattisgarh court.

Police had said Srivas was arrested by Civil Lines police station in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh on September 29 along with stolen jewellery and cash, following which a plea was filed by the city police for the formal arrest and transit remand of the accused.

The accused broke into the shop, made a hole in the strongroom and decamped with ornaments worth more than Rs 20 crore as well as Rs 5 lakh in cash, police said.

According to police, the shop owner had closed the showroom around 8 pm on September 24 and when he opened it on September 26 morning, he got to know about the incident.

Around 18.5 kg of gold and diamond ornaments and Rs 12.5 lakh in cash were recovered from Srivas. The owner of Umrao Singh Jewellers in south Delhi's Bhogal area had claimed that around 30 kg of jewellery was stolen from the shop. PTI MNR CK