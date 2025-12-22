Jewellery shop looted at gunpoint in Navi Mumbai by masked robbers

Thane, Dec 22 (PTI) A jewellery shop was looted by three masked robbers at gunpoint in Seawoods area of Navi Mumbai on Monday morning, a police official said.

They looted 20 'tolas' of gold after threatening staff of the shop with a revolver, NRI Sagari police station senior inspector Devendra Pol said.

"They did not not fire at anyone. A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. We have pressed a dog squad into service to assist in tracking the suspects. CCTV footage from the shop and surrounding areas is being examined," Pol said. PTI COR BNM