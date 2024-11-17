Jewellery shop owner attacked for resisting dacoity attempt, 2 arrested

Kolkata, Nov 17 (PTI) A jewellery shop owner was seriously injured when miscreants attacked him for resisting their attempt to loot ornaments in Mukundapur area of Kolkata on Sunday, a police officer said.

Two persons masquerading as customers entered the jewellery shop at around 11:30 am and while inquiring about the items on display, one of them suddenly took out a knife and broke the showcase to loot jewellery and other valuables. They attacked Sarkar with the knife when he resisted their attempt to loot, he said.

As the shop owner raised an alarm, people in the crowded marketplace rushed to his rescue, chased the duo and caught hold of both, the officer said.

They were handed over to police after being thrashed.

The shopowner was rushed to a private hospital and his condition was stated to be serious but stable, family sources said. PTI SUS RG