Jewellery shop owner, daughter injured in attack by robbers in Dhamtari

Dhamtari, May 14 (PTI) A 60-year-old jewellery shop owner and his daughter were injured after two masked men attacked them during a robbery attempt in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari town, police said on Wednesday.

The robbers opened fire, injuring Naina Baradia (25) in her leg, while her father Bhavru Baradia was hit with the butt of the gun on his head.

The incident took place around 8.45 pm on Tuesday when the father-daughter duo were at their shop Baradia Jewellers in the Power House area, said Additional Superintendent of Police Manishankar Chandra.

They first attacked Bhavru Baradia with the butt of a gun, and when his daughter tried to intervene, she was shot in a leg.

The assailants apparently used an air gun, as per the preliminary probe.

On hearing the gunshot, people nearby rushed into the shop, following which the assailants fled without looting anything, the official said.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused and further probe is on, he said.