Jewellery shop robbed in Rajasthan, owner among 5 injured during firing

Jaipur, Aug 23 (PTI) Five robbers on Friday evening looted a jewellery shop in Bhiwadi area of Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara district and opened fire during which five people, including the owner the store, got injured, police said.

The incident occurred in the central market of Bhiwadi where the robbers, who came in a car, entered the jewellery shop and opened fire in which shop owner Kamlesh Soni and a guard were injured. Three others also got injured during the chaos.

The accused fled from the spot after the robbery. Special teams have been formed to identify and locate them, the police said, adding that the injured are being treated at a local hospital. PTI SDA NB NB