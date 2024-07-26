Jewellery store robbed at gunpoint in Bihar's Purnea

Purnea, Jul 26 (PTI) A jewellery store was allegedly robbed at gunpoint in Bihar's Purnea district on Friday, police said.

Around six armed men held the employees of the store, located in the Line Bazar area, hostage and robbed it of jewellery worth Rs 2 crore, they said.

In a statement, the police said that around 12 pm, four armed men entered the shop as customers, and the other two joined them a while later.

"Only two criminals were masked. Once inside, they swiftly brandished firearms and started robbing the store. No persons sustained any injuries during the heist," it said.

Three teams have been formed to nab the accused, police said.

Personnel of the state police's Special Task Force were dispatched to the district to assist in the search operation, they said.

The neighbouring districts of Katihar and Araria were alerted, and help was also sought from the West Bengal Police in nabbing the robbers as Purnea district shares a border with that state, the statement said.

Senior police officers along with forensic experts visited the spot and collected evidence, it said.

Sharing photos of the accused, the state police announced a bounty of Rs 3 lakh.