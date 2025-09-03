Jewellery store robbed at gunpoint in Jamshedpur, MLA concerned over 'repeated incidents of loot'

Jamshedpur, Sep 3 (PTI) A jewellery store was robbed at gunpoint in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur town on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened near Gudri Bazar in the Sonari police station area, they said.

Around six armed men entered the store as customers and looted gold jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh, after attacking the owner with a pistol butt, a police officer said.

The store is undergoing treatment at the Tata Main Hospital.

SP (City) Kumar Shivashish and DSP Manoj Thakur visited the store following the incident.

Thakur said the armed men arrived at the store on two motorcycles.

CCTV footage of the area is being scrutinised to identify the robbers, he said.

Meanwhile, local Janata Dal (United) MLA Saryu Roy expressed concern over “repeated incidents of loot” under the Sonari police station area in his constituency Jamshedpur West.

“Today's loot is the third such incident in the busy Sonari area of Jamshedpur, and it raises questions over the reputation of the police,” Roy said in a statement.

The police should strengthen its constables, officers and informers, he said.

President of the Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vijay Anand Moonka, also condemned the incident, and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits. PTI BS SOM RBT