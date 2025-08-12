Jewellery store staffer injured after robbers fire shots in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 12 (PTI) Unidentified men opened fire, injuring a deputy manager, at a jewellery store in Chandanagar here on Tuesday before getting away with some silver ornaments on display at the shop, police said.

The incident occurred at around10.35 AM when six-seven member gang wearing masks barged into the store and threatened the staff with weapons before robbing the jewellery after firing two shots, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, told reporters after inspecting the scene of offence.

The deputy manager suffered a bullet injury on the leg and is said to be out of danger, he said.

The injured staffer has been shifted to a hospital, an employee at the jewellery store said.

After failing to open the safe, which was locked, the suspects took away some silver jewellery on display and fled on two-wheelers, Mohanty said.

The staff are ascertaining the quantity of the silver robbed.

Two shots were fired--one hit the deputy manager's leg while other hit the CCTV equipment, he said adding empty shells were recovered from the scene.

Based on preliminary investigation, the senior police official said about seven people are suspected to have been involved and there could be others also.

"We are analysing. We are working out on the available clues," the Commissioner said.

He further said teams were deployed to nab the accused and investigation is underway from all angles.

The staff members told police that they suspect the gang members could have done recee before carrying out the robbery. CCTV footage showed the men--wearing masks, kerchief and helmet, entering the store after opening the glass door and one of them suddenly pulling out a revolver and threatening an employee to move inside the shop. Further investigation is on. PTI VVK GDK VVK ROH