Jewellery worth lakhs stolen from temple in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, Jan 7 (PTI) Thieves have stolen silver jewellery worth lakhs of rupees from an ancient Durga temple here late on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

Assistance Commissioner Police (ACP) Gurdev Singh said after examining the footage of the CCTV cameras around the temple, it became clear that there were two thieves and they had come on a motorbike.

Around 1.30 am, they parked their motorcycle in front of the temple premises located in the Sunet locality of BRS Nagar and entered inside. They remained inside for about one-and-a-half hour, police said.

According to police, the thieves stole the silver necklace of the Lord Shiva and a silver pot from inside the temple. The police have started looking for the accused after checking the footage of the various CCTV cameras installed in the area.