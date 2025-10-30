Jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh stolen from shop in Jharkhand’s Palamu

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Oct 30 (PTI) Jewellery worth around Rs 50 lakh was stolen from a shop by unidentified persons in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Pandu Bazar on Wednesday night.

Vishrampur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Alok Kumar Tuti said the theft took place in the shop of one Om Prakash Sahu.

"The thieves cut the shop's shutter and entered the shop. Then they broke the locker and stole gold and silver jewellery,” he said.

"We have initiated an investigation, and the persons involved in the burglary will be identified soon," Tuti said. PTI CORR SAN SAN MNB