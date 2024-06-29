Jha as JD(U) working president to boost coordination in NDA: BJP MP Vivek Thakur

New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) BJP MP Vivek Thakur on Saturday welcomed the JD(U)'s decision to make Sanjay Kumar Jha its working president, saying this is an auspicious indication for the NDA and it will boost coordination between the two parties.

The Lok Sabha MP from Bihar said in a statement that Jha, a Rajya Sabha member, did remarkable work coordinating between the two parties during the 2005 assembly polls when Nitish Kumar became the chief minister for the first time as the NDA defeated the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led RJD.

Jha's appointment as the JD(U)'s working president will certainly benefit the NDA in the assembly polls scheduled for next year, Thakur said.

This decision of Kumar, who remains the party's president, will enhance stability in the NDA, he added. PTI KR IJT IJT