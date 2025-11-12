Jhalkari Bai Koli recognised as 'eminent personality' in Delhi govt scheme

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The Delhi Cabinet on Wednesday approved the inclusion of Veerangana Jhalkari Bai Koli in its Scheme for Commemoration of Birth and Death Anniversaries of Eminent Personalities.

The cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Dr B R Ambedkar, Sant Ravidas, Maharishi Valmiki, Sant Kabir, Sant Gadge Maharaj, and Sant Durbal Nath are already part of the list under the scheme.

"Veerangana Jhalkari Bai Koli symbolises the indomitable courage and spirit of India's freedom struggle. Her inclusion in this scheme is a significant step by the Delhi Government to acknowledge and honour her immense contribution to the nation," Gupta said.

Implemented by the Department for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes, the scheme provides financial assistance for events commemorating the anniversaries of these figures.

Under the scheme, registered NGOs are eligible for grants of up to Rs 50,000 per event.

Gupta said Jhalkari Bai was a valiant freedom fighter who served in Rani Lakshmi Bai's army during the 1857 War of Independence.