JHALSA orders crackdown on witch-hunting after triple murder in Jharkhand's Lohardaga

Ranchi, Oct 10 (PTI) Jharkhand Legal Services Authority (JHALSA) executive chairman and Jharkhand High Court judge Sujit Narayan Prasad on Friday directed the Lohardaga district judiciary and police administration to take immediate action in the case related to the murder of three family members for allegedly practicing witchcraft.

Justice Prasad instructed the Principal District Judge of Lohardaga to coordinate with police officials to ensure prompt arrest of the accused involved in the killings, which took place at Kekrang Bartoli village within Peshrar police station area on October 8.

Acting on the direction, the Principal District Judge formed a team of judicial officers who visited the village and handed over an interim compensation cheque of Rs 20,000 to the bereaved family.

Justice Prasad also directed the Lohardaga District Judge to organise extensive awareness programmes and launch a door-to-door campaign against witch-hunting.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Laxman Nagesia, his wife Bifani, and their son Ramvilas, were allegedly hacked to death by miscreants for allegedly practicing witchcraft.

The sole survivor, Sukhmani, daughter-in-law of Laxman, reported the matter to the police.

Sukhmani told police that she was locked in a room while some villagers forcibly entered their house armed with axes and other sharp weapons.