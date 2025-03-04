Jhansi: 5 sentenced to life imprisonment for doctor's abduction

Jhansi (UP), Mar 4 (PTI) A special court here on Tuesday sentenced five men to life imprisonment for the abduction of a doctor four years ago.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each convict.

Government counsel Bipin Kumar Mishra said that Special Judge (dacoit-affected areas) Pawan Kumar Sharma found the five accused guilty in the kidnapping case of a prominent doctor from Sipri Bazar and pronounced the verdict.

The court sentenced Rajveer Singh Gurjar (a resident of Lakara village, Sipri Bazar), Pushpendra Gurjar (Unnao Balaji, Datia), Ramlakhan Gurjar (Morena), Badam Singh Yadav (Vasudev Vihar Colony, Sipri Bazar), and Krishna Kumar Sengar (Morena).

Dr RK Gurubakshani, a resident of Sangam Bihar, was abducted on January 29, 2021 while he was out for a morning walk on Shivpuri Highway, said Mishra.

Dr Gurubakshani's wife, Jayashree, lodged a kidnapping complaint at Sipri Bazar police station. After an extensive search, the police rescued the doctor from Madhya Pradesh's Morena when the kidnappers were planning to sell him to another gang.

The five abductors were arrested at that time and after trial, the court found them guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 25,000 each, added Mishra.