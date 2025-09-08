Jhansi man returning from bank with wife shot dead in broad daylight

Jhansi, Sep 8 (PTI) A man was shot dead in broad daylight in Jhansi's Sipri Bazar area on Monday in an incident allegedly linked to a longstanding family feud, police said.

The victim's wife claimed that more than half a dozen people opened fire on her husband and also looted Rs 2 lakh withdrawn from the bank. She said she was also assaulted during the attack.

The 40-year-old victim was returning home with his wife from a bank when assailants opened fire. Authorities are conducting a search for the attackers.

Senior Superintendent of Police BBGTS Murti said Arvind Yadav, a resident of Bhojla village, was riding a bike with his wife Sangita after visiting a bank near BKD Chauraha, when a group of locals allegedly ambushed them near Bhojla Chauraha and shot him.

Arvind was declared dead while being taken to the hospital. Initial reports indicate he sustained two gunshot wounds.

Police have identified two suspects, Rinku Yadav and another person, and are actively searching for them. The two families reportedly have had a long-running feud since 2019. PTI COR KIS SKY SKY