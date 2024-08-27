Jhansi river pollution: NGT forms panel to suggest remedial measures

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a panel to suggest remedial measures to tackle the problem of pollution in the Pahuj river in Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh.

The tribunal was hearing a petition alleging that the river has shrunk due to pollution and encroachment and that sewage is discharged and solid waste thrown into it.

The river is a tributary of the Sindh and the Yamuna and was once regarded as the lifeline of Jhansi and surrounding areas, the plea has said.

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava observed: "The applicant is present in person and has submitted that it is a pious river flowing adjacent to a temple in Jhansi and bathing in this river has religious significance. But on account of pollution and encroachment, the sentiments (of people) are affected." The plea has raised a "substantial issue" relating to compliance with the environmental norms, the bench, also comprising Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel, said in a recent order.

"Having regard to the nature of the allegation, we constitute a joint committee comprising a representative of the member secretary, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, an officer nominated by the member secretary, Central Pollution Control Board, the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, Jhansi, the regional office, Lucknow of the Union Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change and the District Magistrate, Jhansi," the bench said.

It said the district magistrate will be the nodal agency for coordination.

"The joint committee will visit the site of the river flowing from district Jhansi, ascertain the source of its pollution, take the water sample, get the analysis done and submit the analysis report and also suggest the remedial measure," the tribunal said.

The matter has been posted on November 28 for further proceedings. PTI MNR RC