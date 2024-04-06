Jharkhand: 1 killed, 12 injured after truck collides with several vehicles

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Apr 6 (PTI) One person died and 12 others were injured after a truck collided with five vehicles on National Highway-33 in Ramgarh district on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred at Chutupalu valley, around 45 km from state capital Ranchi.

“The driver of the truck lost control over the vehicle and it hit two cars, a bus and two motorcycles. One person was killed and 12 others were injured,” Ramgarh Police Station In-charge Ajay Kumar Sahu said.

The injured have been admitted to Sadar Hospital.

“After primary check-up, seven persons were found to be critically injured. They were referred to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for better treatment,” Deputy Superintendent of Sadar Hospital, Amrendra Kumar, said. PTI CORR SAN RBT