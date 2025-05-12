Jharkhand: 1 security personnel injured as IED goes off while defusing

Chaibasa, May 12 (PTI) A security personnel was injured in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Monday as an IED he was defusing went off, police said.

The incident happened in a forest in the Chotanagra police station, they said.

Constable Manoj Kumar Damai of the Jharkhand Jaguars' bomb disposal squad was defusing an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), planted by Maoists.

The IED was detected during an operation by the CRPF, Jharkhand Jaguar Cobra and District Armed Police in the forests of Kalapaburu, Dalaigada and Marangponga, police said.

The IED went off, injuring Constable Damai, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

Damai was immediately airlifted to a hospital in Ranchi for treatment, he said.

His condition was stated to be stable, police said.