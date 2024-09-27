Jharkhand: 10 held for murder of couple over suspicion of practicising witchcraft

Seraikela (Jharkhand), Sep 27 (PTI) Ten people, including a teenager, were arrested on Friday in connection with the alleged murder of a couple on the suspicion of practicising witchcraft in Seraikela-Kharswan district, police said.

The incident had taken place on September 13 at Bijaar village in Dalbhanga outpost.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted raids and arrested the accused from different places of Kuchai area, they said.

A group of four to five people had allegedly opened fire on Soma Singh Munda (46) and his wife Sejadi Devi (45) over the suspicion that they practised witchcraft, a police officer said.

Soma Singh Munda died on the spot, while Sejadi Devi was “caned to death” after their firearm developed a snag, he said.

The couple’s 14-year-old younger son Sanika Munda managed to escape and take shelter at a neighbour's place, the officer said.

Though investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the crime, witchcraft could be a primary reason, he said.

Search is on to trace the other accused. PTI BS RBT