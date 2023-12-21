Jharkhand: 10 years RI for husband, mother-in-law in dowry death case

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Dec 21 (PTI) A local court on Thursday sentenced a man and his mother to 10 years rigorous imprisonment in a dowry death case in Jharkhand's Palamu district.

The court of fifth district and additional sessions judge Abhimanyu Kumar pronounced the sentence against victim Khusboo Kumari's husband Niranjan Sao and his mother Manita Devi, residents of Ojhapatra village.

Khusboo's father Dilip Sao of Khelari in Ranchi district had registered a case against nine persons including Niranjan a day after the crime on April 7, 2018, officials said, adding the couple got married on November 20, 2017.

According to police, Niranjan along with his parents poured kerosene on Khusboo and set her ablaze for failing to meet the demand, police said.

Khusboo's father alleged that she was subjected to frequent torture by the accused for dowry. They had even threatened her to kill and get Niranjan to marry again, they said.

The court acquitted the other accused in the absence of evidence against them. PTI COR BS MNB