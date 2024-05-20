Jharkhand: 10.37% voter turnout till 9 am in Gandey assembly bypoll

Ranchi: Nearly 10.37 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 9 am on Monday in the bypoll to the Gandey assembly seat in Jharkhand, officials said.

Advertisment

The bypoll is being held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections for three constituencies – Chatra, Hazaribag and Koderma.

Voting started at 7 am in the assembly constituency and will continue till 5 pm.

“The Gandey assembly seat saw 10.37 per cent voter turnout till 9 am,” an official said.

Advertisment

A total of 11 candidates, including Kalpana Soren, the wife of jailed former chief minister Hemant Soren, are in the fray.

The BJP has fielded Dilip Kumar Verma from the Gandey assembly seat.

The seat fell vacant after the resignation of Sarfaraz Ahmad, who was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha unopposed.