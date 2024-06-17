Jharkhand: 12 injured in clash between two groups in Bokaro

Bokaro, Jun 17 (PTI) Twelve people, including some police personnel, were injured in a clash between two groups in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Monday, police said.

The incident happened in Bharra Basti in the Town police station area over the snapping of power supply after two buffalos got electrocuted, they said.

Deputy SP Alok Ranjan said the situation was under control and security was beefed up in the area.

Police had to use teargas to disperse the two groups, which engaged in hurling stones at each other, he said.

The dispute started after a live wire fell on two buffalos of a milkman, following which they got electrocuted. The milkman allegedly snapped the wire, which was part of an illegal connection, to take out the carcasses, an eyewitness said.

This irked some people and they allegedly thrashed the milkman.

Eventually, an altercation began between people of two communities, which led to stone pelting, the eyewitness said.